RACIOPPA, ELISABETH REGINA (nee CONTINI) Passed peacefully, in her 91st year, at Rouge Valley Chartwell Retirement Residence, on August 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Patrick and her second daughter, Joanna; brothers and sisters, John, Mary, Eugene, Victor, George and Silda. She will be sadly missed by Patricia (George), Janet (Bruce), James (Natalie), Richard (Karen), John (Krista), 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Palliative Care Physicians. Respecting the current situation, a private service only will be held.



