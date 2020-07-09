SCHENK, ELISABETH It is with deep sorrow and sadness we announce the death of Elisabeth Schenk (aka Oma), who passed away peacefully in her home, on July 4, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Monica Schell (Ron), her grandchildren Kyle (Jocelyn), Chris, Sarah (Brad) and great-grandchildren Lyla, Aiden. She was predeceased by her husband Hans Schenk. She was born in Izmeny, Hungary, on April 21, 1929 and later immigrated to Canada. She lived a full and rewarding life with her family and also travelling the world. She was a very caring and loving mother and Oma who will be remembered by all. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place, with a burial at Stouffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Canada or the Markham-Stouffville Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill
~We love you forever and always~