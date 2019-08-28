SEIL, ELISABETH (nee MOSER) 1930 - 2019 Peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, at the age of 89. Elisabeth was the youngest daughter of Ernst and Anna (Obermann) Moser of Fresch, Austria. She is survived by her brother Franz and sister Bebe and predeceased by her brothers Sepp, Otto, Gottfried, and Karl and remembered by their families in Austria. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Elisabeth is survived by her daughter Elfriede (Ian) McGregor and grandson Geoff. Special thanks to the staff of Camilla Care Community for their love and thoughtfulness in taking care of Elisabeth in the last 15 months of her life. A private family service will be held.

