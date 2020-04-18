VIZL, ELISABETH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elisabeth Vizl (nee Junker) whose life was claimed by COVID-19 on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Elisabeth was born November 4, 1935 in Rosenberg/Silesia, Germany. Forced, along with her family, from their home by war in 1945 never to return, Elisabeth met her future husband of 54 years, Johann (John), in Munich, Germany in 1957. That same year, now married, the two embarked on an adventure called Canada. Arriving with nothing but a determination to succeed, they found success in many ways. Elisabeth, who was predeceased by Johann in 2011 and her six older siblings, was beloved mother to Harry (Monica), Harald, Ralph (Melinda) and Robert (Linda) and Oma to grandchildren Kathryn, Sabrina, Caroline, Stephen, Michael, Derek, Emily, Christine, Sara and Megan. Interment will take place at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, however due to the ongoing pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Markhaven Home for Seniors, where Elisabeth lived for the last 19 months, for their care and dedication. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elisabeth's name to Markhaven Home for Seniors.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.