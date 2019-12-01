Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISSA DIANE BARCLAY. View Sign Obituary

BARCLAY, ELISSA DIANE Elissa Diane Barclay, 39, of Toronto passed away November 20, 2019 after a four-month struggle with a severe concussion and complications from PTSD. She was born November 7, 1980 in Calgary, Alberta, the darling daughter of Scott and Dominique Barclay and beloved sister of Adèle Barclay. Elissa was preceded in death by her grandparents Dave and Lorraine Barclay and her best friend Justin Gateman and leaves behind her parents, sister, dear friends, Joanne Tang and Jacqueline Wright, uncle Jim Barclay, aunt Béatrice Michel, grandmother Huguette Marti, cousins, friends, band-mates, clients, and anyone lucky enough to have encountered her truly bright and unique spirit. Elissa dedicated her entire life to music and healing through her live performances and recordings, and Reiki and psychotherapy practices. Her capacity for compassion was incredible and her sense of humour dazzling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 4th, at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in Toronto, 151 Glenlake Ave., Toronto, and will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe memorial campaign in Elissa's name has been set up for Girls Rock Camp Toronto, a not-for-profit organization that empowers girls and non-binary and trans youth through music and collaboration

