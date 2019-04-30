MANDALENTSIS, Elissavet 1918 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Greek Orthodox Easter, in her 101st year, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Four Elms Retirement Residence. Predeceased by her loving husband Anastasios and children Katherine, Peter, Nick and Michael. Elissavet will be greatly missed by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr.), on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. with visitation in the church, from 9 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019