ADAMS, ELIZABETH "BETTY" Passed in peace Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 93. After 70 years, she is reunited with the love of her life, Alex who predeceased her February 2019. A mother like no other whose family always came first. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters Morag Richards (nee Adams) and Raymond Richards, Margaret Adams and Timothy Orlando and Beverley Michie (nee Adams) and late husband David Michie. Amazing Grandma to Erin and Mike, Adam and Crystal, Sarah and Adam and Cameron and Danielle. Great-Grandma to Tyler, Mavis, Taylor and Ryan. Further survived and loved by nieces and nephews in Canada, United Kingdom and Spain. Love was served up in her kitchen always. Mom you will be forever in our hearts. A quiet family interment. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home (905-443-3376). Cremation. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019