ALI, ELIZABETH (GRACIEZ) Passed away early Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at home with her family. In her final days she was delighted to be surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren and to share the time together. Elizabeth was the beloved wife of Ayube and proud mum of Paul (Meg) and Sonia (Dean). She adored and always shared her pride for all of her grandchildren Brittany (Callahan), Cameron, Evan, Sarah, Andrew and Brigitte. She was also great-grandmother of Kaiden and Karson. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister Daphne and survived by her brother Desmond. Family was everything to Elizabeth. She was happiest baking pies for her grandchildren and playing cards at the farm. Elizabeth and Ayube recently celebrated 58 years of devotion to each other. If you are so moved, please consider donating to the ALS Society in memory of Elizabeth. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mountpleasantgroup.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 1, 2020.