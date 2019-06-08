CAMPBELL, Elizabeth "Liz" Ann (nee MERCER) Liz passed away June 2, 2019, at Providence Healthcare with her family by her side. Liz will be deeply missed by her devoted husband Bob, her sons Geoffrey (Kim) and Peter, grandsons Quade and Shayne, her sister Mary (Doug) and brother Noel (Roberta). Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice if desired. Liz's memorial page can be found at: www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019