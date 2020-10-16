KIVELL, ELIZABETH ANN (nee SIM) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our mother on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Upper Canada Lodge in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother to her five children - Norma (John), Robert (Donna), Larry (Linda), Garry (Robbie), and Bruce (Olga) as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by her sister Elmeda of Toronto. Special thanks to the staff at Upper Canada Lodge (Long Term Care) for the care and compassion that Elizabeth received in her final months. In keeping with Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) or online at www.mackeys.ca