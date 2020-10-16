1/1
ELIZABETH ANN KIVELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIVELL, ELIZABETH ANN (nee SIM) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our mother on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Upper Canada Lodge in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother to her five children - Norma (John), Robert (Donna), Larry (Linda), Garry (Robbie), and Bruce (Olga) as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by her sister Elmeda of Toronto. Special thanks to the staff at Upper Canada Lodge (Long Term Care) for the care and compassion that Elizabeth received in her final months. In keeping with Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) or online at www.mackeys.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved