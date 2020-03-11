|
LEDUC, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Harold (2010). Loving mother to her three daughters Cathy (Bill), Beth and Karen (Dennis). Betty was the loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Betty. Her passions were travelling, scrapbooking and playing the slots. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. For those who wish donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the ALS Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020