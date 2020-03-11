Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LEDUC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" LEDUC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" LEDUC Obituary
LEDUC, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her 85th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Harold (2010). Loving mother to her three daughters Cathy (Bill), Beth and Karen (Dennis). Betty was the loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Betty. Her passions were travelling, scrapbooking and playing the slots. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. For those who wish donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the ALS Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -