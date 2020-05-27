ELIZABETH ANN (LIZ) RIEL
RIEL, ELIZABETH ANN (LIZ) Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in Brampton, Ontario, at the age of 75. Much beloved wife of Carm, mother of Jeff and Jennifer, mother-in-law of Ashley Sanders and Steve Leckey and grandmother of Mackenzie, Cameron and Zachary. She will be missed by all, including her much- loved extended family: sister Jane (Jim) Gudnason, brothers-in-law Stuart (Doreen), Robert (Marilyn) and sisters-in-law Marilyn and Marjorie (Malkie). Liz was a kind, generous and thoughtful friend, who loved to socialize, bake for her family and tend her garden. She was a devoted volunteer at her church, at the CNIB and in her local community, especially after she moved back to her hometown of Brighton, Ontario in her 50s. She was deeply proud of her children and took great joy in watching her grandchildren grow and thrive. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Fighting Blindness Canada would be gratefully received Memories, photos or condolences may be shared at www.eganfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.
