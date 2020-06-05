ELIZABETH ANN STAUDER
STAUDER, ELIZABETH ANN It is with great sadness that Elizabeth's family announces her passing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Elizabeth (Betty) will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Anthony (Tony) and her children, Frank (Lisa), Elaine (David) and Stephen (Lisa). Betty will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, Josh, Elora, Victoria and Timmy. Betty had a passion for crafting and bingo, and enjoyed time spent in Las Vegas with relatives. Betty also enjoyed volunteering at Providence Villa and for the Catholic Women's League. A very special thank you to the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) of the City of Toronto for their amazing and loving care of Betty in her last weeks. A private family service will take place through Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, in Toronto. In memory of Betty, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online memories and condolences can be made at www.pauloconnor.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
