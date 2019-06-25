Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ANN TITCOMBE. View Sign Service Information Ferguson Funeral Home 48 Boucher Street East Meaford , ON N4L 1B9 (519)-538-1320 Obituary

TITCOMBE, ELIZABETH ANN Elizabeth Ann passed peacefully on June 20, 2019, in her 101st year, after a life of service to her lord and fellow man. She graduated as a registered nurse following studies at Toronto Wellesley Hospital. She married her beloved husband, Dr. Emerson Titcombe and worked with him in his medical practice in Thornbury for many years. They were lifelong members of the Thornbury Baptist Church. In 2008, Elizabeth and Emerson relocated to the home of their elder daughter, Nancy and her husband John Ball in Uxbridge where they enjoyed the quiet life in the country. Following Emerson's passing, she continued living there until failing health lead to her final relocation to Chartwell Wynfield Retirement Residence in Oshawa, ON. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the dedicated caregivers for their loving care of Elizabeth and to Rev. Rob Denhoed and his wife Adri for their caring spiritual support in her final days. She leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her children Nancy, Peter and Margaret as well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at the Thornbury First Baptist Church on Friday, June 28th at 1:30 p.m. with a service of committal and interment following at Thornbury-Clarksburg Union Cemetery. There will be a reception and a time for visiting and sharing in the fellowship hall at the church following the interment. She was a kind and generous lady supporting numerous charities throughout her life. In that spirit, the family requests that those wishing to do so make a memorial donation to "SIM" (Serving in Mission), the Meaford Hospital Foundation or a charity of their choice, in lieu of flowers. To make a memorial donation, please contact the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9, to whom arrangements have been entrusted.

