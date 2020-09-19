1/1
ELIZABETH ANNE (LEE/MCCOWAN) ANSELL
ANSELL, ELIZABETH ANNE (LEE/MCCOWAN) September 18, 1929 - September 6, 2020 Died peacefully with family on September 6, 2020. Libby spent 90 years making memories and enjoying life with friends and family. She lived in places near and far across Canada creating some wonderful friendships along the way. From Libby's waitress days at the Ojibway club in Pointe au Baril, to living the relaxed rural life in Cedar Grove with three sons and daughter, life was never dull. She was always taking one of the family to an activity or sporting event without regard for her personal pursuits. Libby demonstrated by example the benefits and rewards of hard work. There was a side of Libby that few knew and that was her desire for doing what was right. She spent over 3 years administrating the fight over a new City and Airport proposed around the family home. Her tenacity along with others defeated the project and allowed the rural character to stand. Libby spent over 30 years with her husband, soul mate and travel companion Gord. She enjoyed his sense of humour and musical talents. He and the family members will reflect on the warm memories that were created over years and special places visited. A family celebration of life will be held in the future as health and safety concerns subside. Donations can be made to Gideons or Niemann Pick Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
