BRUNTON, ELIZABETH ANNE (nee BEEL) Peacefully, of natural causes, at age 93, in her sleep at Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, Toronto, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dear and caring mother of Carolyn and her husband Bruce Moore, of Toronto, Judy Winkels, of Collingwood and Barbara, of Collingwood. Loving grandmother of Crystal and Jesse, of Collingwood. Aunt of Bette Stock. Predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Prudence Beel, brother Arthur and sister Edith Stock and son-in-law Willi Winkels. Elizabeth graduated from St. Mildred's College School, Class of '46, and later, she continued her education at York University. She was a charming and elegant woman who never lost her exquisite sense of beauty and style. Muskoka was Elizabeth's favourite place. She was very happy to spend many summers at her cottage with her family for over 40 years. Elizabeth was an avid skier and tennis player. A member of the "Wine and Tennis Twelve", she and her friends in Etobicoke got together regularly to enjoy their hobbies, even publishing several cookbooks. She loved her family dearly and we could always count on Mom to be there for us. Elizabeth was a well-loved member of her nursing home as well. She always had a ready smile and her witty sense of humour was enjoyed by all. The family wishes to extend thanks and gratitude to Elizabeth's personal support workers, Marylou Panlilio and Annie Auchterlonie, who kindly treated her like family . We would also like to thank all of the personal support workers, nurses, doctors and staff at Meighen Manor, for their compassionate care of our mother in her final years. She will be deeply missed by all of us...because Mother's are very special in our lives and will continue to be special forever and ever. Due to the pandemic, a private family service was held at Morley Bedford Funeral Chapel, followed by Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Etobicoke, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Memorium will be held for Elizabeth this summer at the Moore cottage in Muskoka. Condolences for the family, and donations to the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, may be made in c/o Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, Toronto, ON M4R 1A8.





