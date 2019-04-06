Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ANNE (ANNE) CAREY. View Sign







CAREY, ELIZABETH ANNE (ANNE) (nee DAVEY) It is with great sadness that her friends announce the recent and sudden passing of Anne Carey at the Sunnybrook Health and Sciences Centre after a short and severe illness. A private cremation occurred shortly thereafter.Anne was the only child of Florence Elizabeth Davey and Reginald Frank Davey (both deceased). Anne was the loving wife of the late Archibald Michael (Archie) Carey and was reunited with him in Heaven in the early morning hours of December 22, 2018. Anne was born on February 21, 1934, in Hertford, England, where she spent her early years before immigrating to Canada in 1957. She enjoyed interesting and diverse careers during her new life in Toronto, including executive and sales positions in the hotel and travel industries, an entrepeneurial venture with two friends in a local business enterprise and the Coordinator of the administrative affairs of the housing co-operative where she lived. In 2014, at 80 years of age, Anne finally started to enjoy retirement.During her leisure time in earlier days, Anne enjoyed playing tennis, joining the Victoria and Grace Church on-the-Hill tennis clubs, where she met and fell in love with Archie. They married in May, 1973 and enjoyed life together for 42 years, until Archie's death in December, 2015. They purchased their first sail boat in 1975 and joined the newly established Harbour City Yacht Club, where Anne applied her administrative skills during the time she served as Commodore. Latterly, Anne's passion was gardening, from the many beautiful floral arrangements on her balcony to the volunteer position of Chairperson of the Co-operative's Garden Committee. Anne, together with the members of the committee, derived great pleasure from annually planning and executing the floral arrangements in the co-operative's small gardens. Anne's sudden and unexpected passing will be greatly mourned by her loving family and friends in the UK and many friends across Canada and parts of the US. We wish to thank those special friends who cared, supported and comforted Anne during her final days, as well as the medical team, the doctors and nurses, who looked after her at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with great care and compassion. Anne's interment beside her beloved Archie occurred in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto on April 4, 2019. Donations, if desired, in memory of Elizabeth Anne Carey, may be made to the charity of your choice, with grateful thanks from Anne's family and friends. Rest in peace dearest Anne. You will be in our thoughts and hearts evermore. Funeral Home Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

