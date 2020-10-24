DE SHIELD, ELIZABETH ANNE "BETTY-ANNE" January 31, 1931 - October 7, 2020 89 years old, born January 31, 1931, died peacefully October 7, 2020. Predeceased by father Leon (1968); mother Alice (1983); brothers Winston (1997), Roy (1998) and James (2012); sisters-in-law Alathea (1993) and Barbara (2011) and special nephew Larry (1989) and niece Denice (2002). Will be missed by nieces Lee-Ann (Phillip) and Leslie (Murray); nephew Alan (Anne); great-nieces Elyse (Andrew) and Kristen (Charles); great-nephews Justin, Danya, Saje, Brandon, Robert and David; great-great-nieces Nahla and Grace and great-great-nephews M'Ty and Kaius. Much loved by her adopted families of Pat Maurice and Ian Kaufman and of Phyllis Brooks (2012); goddaughter, Elaine. Also leaving extended family in Bermuda and numerous good friends around the world. Following graduation from the University of Detroit, Michigan, Liz had a long and successful career as Budget Manager with Bell Canada and Tele-Direct Publications in Montreal and Toronto. After retirement, she was librarian for Price Waterhouse, tutor for Adult Literacy in Toronto and a volunteer librarian at Regent Park Public School (renamed Nelson Mandela Public School). She was a faithful member of the Bermudian Canadian Relief Association and St. Timothy's Anglican Church in Agincourt. Many thanks to the staff of Sunrise Retirement Home in Windsor, Ontario for their kindness and personal care of Liz in the last year and a half of her life. She has been cremated and will ultimately rest with her mother and father at St. John's Anglican Church in Sandwich. A virtual celebration is being planned and in honour of Liz's memory, donations may be made to the Toronto Cat Rescue, The Toronto Public Library Adult Literacy program or St. Timothy's Anglican Church in Agincourt.



