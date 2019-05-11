Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ANNE (BETH) FOULKES. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Jude's Anglican Church 160 William Street Oakville , ON View Map Obituary

FOULKES, ELIZABETH (BETH) ANNE December 9, 1966 – May 6, 2019 Beth passed away very peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a brief illness. She leaves her family who loved her dearly - her devoted mother Amber, sisters Rachel and Hilary and brother Michael, along with their families. Beth's father Frank predeceased her in 1996. Born with Downs Syndrome in 1966, Beth faced many challenges, most of which are still faced today by those with intellectual and physical disabilities. With the indefatigable support of her mother, she successfully broke traditional barriers surrounding institutional care, education and employment at a time when most didn't. She travelled the world with her parents and even threw out the opening pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. Despite increasingly difficult mobility and health challenges later in her life, she was always a caring and cheerful soul who enjoyed her Church, her favourite TV shows, Broadway musicals and Iced Cappuccinos. She described many things as being "superb" and so was she. She will be deeply missed by all of us. A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 o'clock. A reception and light lunch in the church hall will follow the service. Friends are also invited to visit at Kopriva-Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Monday, May 13th between 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Beth's family asks that you do not send flowers. Donations to either the Oakville Hospital Foundation or the St. Jude's Anglican Church Roof Fund would be deeply appreciated. Beth's family thanks everyone at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the many other compassionate and gifted caregivers who have looked after Beth throughout her life. Visit our guestbook through

FOULKES, ELIZABETH (BETH) ANNE December 9, 1966 – May 6, 2019 Beth passed away very peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a brief illness. She leaves her family who loved her dearly - her devoted mother Amber, sisters Rachel and Hilary and brother Michael, along with their families. Beth's father Frank predeceased her in 1996. Born with Downs Syndrome in 1966, Beth faced many challenges, most of which are still faced today by those with intellectual and physical disabilities. With the indefatigable support of her mother, she successfully broke traditional barriers surrounding institutional care, education and employment at a time when most didn't. She travelled the world with her parents and even threw out the opening pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. Despite increasingly difficult mobility and health challenges later in her life, she was always a caring and cheerful soul who enjoyed her Church, her favourite TV shows, Broadway musicals and Iced Cappuccinos. She described many things as being "superb" and so was she. She will be deeply missed by all of us. A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 o'clock. A reception and light lunch in the church hall will follow the service. Friends are also invited to visit at Kopriva-Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Monday, May 13th between 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Beth's family asks that you do not send flowers. Donations to either the Oakville Hospital Foundation or the St. Jude's Anglican Church Roof Fund would be deeply appreciated. Beth's family thanks everyone at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the many other compassionate and gifted caregivers who have looked after Beth throughout her life. Visit our guestbook through www.koprivataylor.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close