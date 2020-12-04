1/1
ELIZABETH ANNE PLOWRIGHT
PLOWRIGHT, ELIZABETH ANNE After a long and brave struggle with Alzheimer's, Anne Plowright passed away peacefully at the Woodhaven Long Term Care Centre on November 30, 2020, with her sister Jane and dedicated caregiver and friend Linda Humphrey by her side. Anne was 75 and was predeceased by her parents Joy and Allan Plowright, her partner Marion Sayers and her cherished dog Deja. She will be deeply missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Georges Simard and her very close, dear friend Debbie Jackson (Anna, Hailey and A.J.). Anne was a dedicated grade school teacher at Parkfield Public School in Etobicoke for over 30 years and was loved by the many children whose lives she touched, a number of whom remained friends well into their adulthood. Her passions in life were children, animals, music and dancing up a storm. Anne was a longtime member of the Weston Golf Club where she struck up numerous friendships and celebrated her hole-in-one on the 11th hole. Never deterred, she took up hockey and joined a women's league when she was 50. The family would like to thank all of those caregivers who cared for her since the onset of Alzheimer's at age 66. We especially thank Linda Humphrey for the love and care she provided Anne and the dedicated staff at Woodhaven including the very special Dr. Currie and the Buttonville family. In Anne's honour, donations to the Alzheimer Society of York Region or Humane Society would be appreciated. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Anne's life will be held at a future date. Rest in Peace Anne. Love you always.


Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
