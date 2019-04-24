Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ANNE STEEPER. View Sign Obituary

STEEPER, ELIZABETH ANNE Elizabeth Anne was promoted to glory with her family by her side on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Rev. William F. Steeper (2008). Much loved mother of Karen West and her husband David of Toronto, Fran Schaffer of Peterborough, Bill Steeper and his wife Debra of Victoria, BC, David Steeper and his wife Christine of Holland Landing, Ruth Dubberly and her husband Jim of Florida and Jonathan Steeper and his wife Patricia of Honolulu. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Daniel, Jennifer, Jonathan, Lauren, Nathan, Joel, Joshua, Caleb, Micah, Chloe, Phil, Keegan, Janine, Chris, Kalani, Matthew, Rebekah and Benjamin. Great-grandmother of Gwenyth, Eddie, Evie, Michael, Joshua, Charlie, Jack, Elisha, Elizabeth, Abigail, Lucia, Marianne, Katerina and Adalaide. Survived by her sister Margaret Willoughby (late George) of Milton. Predeceased by her brother Adrian Duguid (late Robin) and her sisters Penelope Read (late Thomas) and Isobel Trumpour (late Bogart) A graveside service will be held at Markdale Cemetery on Friday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of Life service will be held at Whitby Baptist Church, 411 Gilbert St. E., where family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Elizabeth and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Whitby Baptist Church or Canadian Bible Society. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial

