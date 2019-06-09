ELIZABETH ANNE SUGAR

Obituary

SUGAR, ELIZABETH ANNE Passed away at the age of 65 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Southlake Residential Care Village in Newmarket, ON. Elizabeth was born on June 13, 1953 in Toronto, ON, to Russell and Margaret Smith. She was the wife of George Sugar and is also survived by her two daughters, Stephanie and Michelle. She was the beloved sister of John David, Steven and Paul. Elizabeth was employed at IBM as an Account Executive for over 20 years and she especially enjoyed travelling, socializing with her friends and golfing. Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the sympathy, comforting words and prayers during this difficult time. Elizabeth, we will miss you dearly. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, in Markham, ON. Interment will follow thereafter at Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, in Richmond Hill, ON. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through chapelridgefh.com

Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019
