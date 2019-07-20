TOTHE, ELIZABETH ANNE (nee McNEIL) Retired Flight Attendant for Air Canada Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Elizabeth (nee McNeil), in her 79th year, beloved wife of Jack Tothe for 53 years. Loving mother of Michael and his wife Holly and Lauri and her husband David Parker. Loved Grandma "Mama" to Isabelle Parker and Remy and Gordie Tothe. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Sarah McNeil and her dearest friend Christine Carter. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by many family, friends, her Air Canada Family and her Barbados Crew. As per Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Elizabeth's Life will be held at North Halton Golf & Country Club (363 Maple Ave., Georgetown) on Sunday, July 28th, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. In memory, contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019