YEATES, ELIZABETH (BETTY) ANNE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Anne Yeates on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Daughter of Jack Bates Blair and Anne Francis Huycke. Beloved wife of Robert (predeceased) for 61 years. Survived by brother Brian (Skip) and predeceased by brother Jack. Loving mother of John (Arlene), Mark (Ruth), Paul and Karen (Tim). Proud grandmother of Cameron, Patrick, Zachary, Lucas, Jake and Kylie. She's now Dancing with the Stars. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Donations in memory of Betty Anne can be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence, stories and photos may be shared at markhamfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.