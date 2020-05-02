ELIZABETH ANNE (BETTY) YEATES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YEATES, ELIZABETH (BETTY) ANNE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Anne Yeates on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Daughter of Jack Bates Blair and Anne Francis Huycke. Beloved wife of Robert (predeceased) for 61 years. Survived by brother Brian (Skip) and predeceased by brother Jack. Loving mother of John (Arlene), Mark (Ruth), Paul and Karen (Tim). Proud grandmother of Cameron, Patrick, Zachary, Lucas, Jake and Kylie. She's now Dancing with the Stars. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Donations in memory of Betty Anne can be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence, stories and photos may be shared at markhamfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved