BESWICK, Elizabeth Audrey (nee HASTINGS) Elizabeth, age 90, passed away peacefully at Shepherd Lodge in Scarborough on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Elizabeth is survived by her much loved sons David and Ian Beswick of Toronto and her sister Beverley Hastings (Jim McBride) Ottawa, her two nieces Karen McBride (Nonie Smart) Dunrobin, ON and Joy McBride (Cindy McQueen) Kingston, and two nephews Geoff McBride (Shelley Gullikson) and Scott McBride.(Ottawa) Elizabeth was born June 16, 1930 in Montreal to the late Gwen and Bert Hastings. She was married to the late Peter Beswick (2016) in Montreal in 1959. Elizabeth was educated at Iona School and at The Study School in Montreal. In 1948 she went on to Acadia University in Wolfville, NS to complete a BA (1952). She then completed a Masters of Social Work at McGill University in Montreal (1954). She spent many happy years working as an adoption advisor for the Montreal Childrens' Aid and later with the Toronto Childrens' Aid Society. The family would like to especially thank Joy Lynn Delos Santos, for the exceptional care and love shown to Mom over the years. Thank you as well to the 4th floor staff at Shepherd Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or a charity of choice are greatly appreciated. Rest in peace gentle soul.