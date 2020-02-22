|
|
BANJAVČIĆ, ELIZABETH ("ELA") It is with great love, and sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ela, suddenly, at home on Osler Street, with family, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Zemun, Srem, Croatia on August 29, 1931, she was in her 89th year. Devoted wife, for over 58 years, of the late Marko Banjavčić, Ela was also predeceased by her father Frank and mother Dragica-Karolina (Češković) Zichaber, and step-mother Tereza, her beloved older sister Marica Lidia and brother-in-law Rada Biga, two older brothers in infancy, her "milk-sister" Hilda Štimler, and grandson Nicholas Kuseta. Our deeply loved Mother will be forever missed and remembered by her children Frank, Marko P., Carolin and Tomislav, and by her grandchildren Victoria and James. Ma will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, across Canada and the States, and in Zemun, Zagreb, Croatia, Germany, Argentina, and New Zealand. Visitation will be held at McCulloch – Watson Funeral Home, 166 Bruce Street North, Durham, ON N0G 1R0, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Ma will also be remembered at a second service on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 110 Franklin Avenue, Toronto, ON M6P 3Y9, at 1:00 p.m. To honour Ma's wishes, cremation has already taken place, and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga, in the spring. Also, Ma HATED cut, dead, flowers. Instead, she wanted memorial donations to go to the Durham Agricultural Society, at the funeral home listed above. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mccullochwatsonfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020