JENNER, ELIZABETH BARBARA (BETTY) Peacefully at age 94. Predeceased by her loving husband Fred. Betty's impact on their lives will be valued forever by sons Craig and David, daughters-in-law Andrea and Brenda, grandchildren Ashley, Peter, Graham and Brianne. Three great-grandchildren will learn more of her in years to come. Betty leaves her brother Frank Clumpus and rejoins brothers and sisters. Many thanks to companions and caregivers so vital to her wellbeing. Those who knew Betty are richer for it, witnessing Betty's kind manner and tremendous wit even in later years. A golfing family is also jealous of that only hole-in-one. Mom, we will miss you so much. Yet by the imprint you made on us, we know we'll be guided by you always.

