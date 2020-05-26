ELIZABETH BEHAN CLELAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLELAND, ELIZABETH BEHAN (nee CRAIG) Born March 5, 1929, in Airdrie, Scotland. Died May 24, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. Betty was the loving wife of the late John Cleland. She will be sadly missed by her relatives and friends in Canada and Scotland. A Funeral will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., followed by cremation. Interment of her cremated remains will take place in Scotland at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared through www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Centre
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved