CLELAND, ELIZABETH BEHAN (nee CRAIG) Born March 5, 1929, in Airdrie, Scotland. Died May 24, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. Betty was the loving wife of the late John Cleland. She will be sadly missed by her relatives and friends in Canada and Scotland. A Funeral will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., followed by cremation. Interment of her cremated remains will take place in Scotland at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared through www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.