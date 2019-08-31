HALL, ELIZABETH BERYL It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Elizabeth Beryl Hall, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beryl will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends. We are deeply grateful to the staff at Mountainview Residence for their kind hearted care. Beryl's life was celebrated in a private family gathering. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel. Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in Beryl's online register book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019