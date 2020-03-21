|
McKAY, ELIZABETH B.J. "BETTY" It is with deep sadness that the family of Elizabeth B.J. McKay, Betty to all, announces her passing on March 16, 2020, at the age of 81. Betty is survived by her two daughters Lynda (Lenard) and Lisa (Gary), her son David, her four grandchildren Holly, Stephanie (Brandon), Maya and Finlay and her great-granddaughter Charlotte. Betty was born in Glasgow, Scotland, where she worked as a telephone operator before meeting and marrying George (deceased). She loved to tour Scotland by bicycle with George, sing in the Church Choir and teach Sunday school. Prior to immigrating to Canada in 1960 to join George, Betty gave birth to their daughter Lynda. In Canada, Betty worked as an accountant for many years and gave birth to two more children, Lisa and David. She enjoyed squash, golf, walking, travel and good parties with lots of dancing. Betty retired with George to Port Perry, where they enjoyed golfing and good times with their friends in the community. In respect of Betty's wishes, no funeral service or celebration of life will be held. Should you wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020