BLACK, ELIZABETH "BETTIE" (nee JARVIS) Elizabeth passed away peacefully, on November 3, 2019, in her 99th year, at Altamont Community Care Centre in Scarborough, Ontario. Bettie will be remembered for her strength of character, kind heart, sense of humour and for her love for family and friends. A heartfelt thank you to the staff, nurses and PSW's at Altamont Centre for their wonderful care. Betties' family included her parents, Howard and Louisa Jarvis and her siblings, Jean, Edna, Joe and Harry. Lifelong friends included Florence and Joe Vic, Nora Openshaw and many others. Elizabeth is survived by her son Norman and his wife Patricia Wiggins. Bettie was predeceased by her daughter Susan on December 8, 2018. A very special mention to her brother Harry and his wife Barb, her nephew Paul, her niece Joan Allen and her loving friend Connie Cole. Bettie will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2020. Memorial donations are to be made to the Hospital for Sick Children, Nephrology Division, 555 University Ave., Toronto, ON M5G 1X8.

