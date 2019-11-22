Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH (BETTY) BODALY. View Sign Obituary

BODALY, ELIZABETH (BETTY) Elizabeth (Betty) Bodaly was a woman of considerable talents: she managed the office of a major Toronto construction firm at a time when most women didn't work outside the home, drove a car before any of her women friends, was a noted local hostess who set an impeccable table as a canvas for her creative cooking, was a prize winning quilter whose various needleworks grace her children's homes, a green thumb gardener, and a strong voice in Goderich's MacKay Choristers. Along with husband Stan, Betty was an avid traveller and their homes were tastefully decorated with carefully curated antiques and art, including her own needlework. Betty was a keen political observer who was not easily fooled by sweet words, she could solve a tough cross word over breakfast, loved the Blue Jays and playing Bridge, and had a sharp sense of humour that has been known to skewer. Betty was always surrounded by a large circle of loyal friends, but her greatest achievement was undoubtedly as loving matriarch to a sprawling family of rugged individualists, who all adored her. Betty's family was the cornerstone of her life, and she of ours. Betty passed Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at age 91, in Barrie's Royal Victoria Hospital. She was predeceased by her soul mate, Stanley Bodaly. Betty is survived by daughters, Gail Swainson (John), Susan Little (David), Donna Roetsch (Klaus) and Anne Guard (John McCluskey); grandchildren, Simon Davies (Sue), Tracey Dupuis (André), Jim Little (Elizabeth), Jarrett Little (Julie), Jeffrey Tell (Tiffany Marsh), Corinne Tell (Kelly Bauer), Stephen Tell (Shauna), Tara Mason (Jay), Matthew Baker (Michelle McCombie), Katie Baker (Gerry Zanatta) and Brittany Guard. Betty was beloved GG to Bronwyn Davies, Gwyneth Davies and Hollace Davies, Quinn Little and Aubrey Little, Cohen Little and Hannah Little, Cameron Bauer, Avery Tell, Russell Mason, Lukis Mason, and newborn Mallory Baker. Sister-in-law Joan Evans (Royce) and dear friend Irla Stewart were also an important part of Betty's life. Mother, Gramma, GG, friend: you will be deeply missed by all of us. Thanks to the staff at RVH in Barrie for their many kindnesses, big and small. Cremation, followed by burial beside Stan in Goderich's Maitland Cemetery, with a celebration of Betty's life to be held in the springtime.

