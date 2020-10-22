1/
ELIZABETH (BETTY) BURNS
BURNS, ELIZABETH (BETTY) Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at Kingston General Hospital, at the age of 98. Predeceased by beloved husband Anthony (Tony) for 64 years. Loving mother of Ronald (Marne), Gordon (Dawna), Kathleen, John (Teri), Teresa (Peter), Patricia (Colin), and son-in-law Henry Remiz (Kate). Predeceased by her daughter Suzanne and grandson Colin. Betty will always be lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family mass will be held at the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, October 23, 2020. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to https://covenanthousetoronto.ca/ or https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on. If you wish to leave online condolences, please visit https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/elizabeth-betty-burns/

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
