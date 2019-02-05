CAMERON, ELIZABETH "BETTY" Passed peacefully on February 3, 2019, at 90 years of age. Beloved mother of Thomas (Elizabeth), Robert (Alanna). Cherished grandmother of Colin, Douglas, and Kelli. Predeceased by her late husband Thomas of 54 years. Survived by her brother Lloyd. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Toronto, Ontario, in the spring. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www. hogle.ca
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019