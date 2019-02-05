ELIZABETH "BETTY" CAMERON

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one...."
    - LF
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all. I will always remember..."
    - Renee Duggan
  • "I'm so, so sorry to hear this. I have such wonderful..."
    - Pamela Brohm
  • "Everett and Lena Parkes, please accept our deepest sympathy..."
  • "Our heartfelt condolences to all of the family,Growing up..."
    - PETER BLAIR

CAMERON, ELIZABETH "BETTY" Passed peacefully on February 3, 2019, at 90 years of age. Beloved mother of Thomas (Elizabeth), Robert (Alanna). Cherished grandmother of Colin, Douglas, and Kelli. Predeceased by her late husband Thomas of 54 years. Survived by her brother Lloyd. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Toronto, Ontario, in the spring. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www. hogle.ca

logo
Funeral Home
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019