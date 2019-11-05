COLE, ELIZABETH CATHERINE CLAIRE Elizabeth Catherine Claire Cole, formerly of Oakville, born May 3, 1991, died October 31, 2019, in Russell, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Her bright smile and uplifting spirit will be missed by her father Gary, her mother Catherine, her sister Jessica (Reuben), her beloved niece Kara, her brother Peter (Eleanor), and all of her cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and pets (Ginny and Delta). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the humane society, the MS Society, or a special charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019