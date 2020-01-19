|
CODY, ELIZABETH (BETTY) CATHERINE (nee DOHERTY) October 10, 1923 – January 17, 2020 Betty passed away, after a life well lived, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph (1984). Dear mother of Lynn (Frank Barron) and Lesley (Peter Dedovic). Proud and loving grandmother of Andrew Barron, Kathleen Dedovic (Josh McDonald) and Laura Dedovic (James Taxopoulos) and great-grandmother of Kosta and Nicholas Taxopoulos. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Helen, brother Tommy and their spouses. Survived by her cousin Kay Irish and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Scarborough Retirement Residence for their care and support of Mom and to the staff of Trilogy Long Term Care who were so kind during her very brief stay with them. Mom was appreciative of the time Peter was able to spend with her. Visitation on Tuesday, January 21st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral on Wednesday, January 22nd at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Reception to follow. The visitation, funeral and reception will take place at Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020