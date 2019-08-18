ELIZABETH (BETH) ANN CLARKE (nee CHALLIS) It is with great sadness we announce that Elizabeth Ann Clarke passed away peacefully in her sleep at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on August 15, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by dearly beloved husband Charles (2009). Loving mother of Donald and his wife Ann, of London, Jane, of Toronto and Peter and his wife Anne-Marie, of Banff, AB. Cherished grandmother of Mary, Robert, Thomas, Cameron and Connor. Beth will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Marion and her husband Eric Patterson, her sister-in-law, Ruth, and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers-in-law, John and his wife Ruth, and Jamie. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Peel' Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10, N. of QEW), from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held at St. Bride's Anglican Church, 1516 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery following the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hope & Healing Intl., 3844 Stouffville Rd., P.O. Box 800, Stouffville, ON L4A 7Z9, www.hopeandhealing.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2019