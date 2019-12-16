COLE, Elizabeth "BETTY" (MALCOLM) January 24, 1935 - December 14, 2019 Peacefully at Sunrise Lynn Valley Residence in N. Vancouver with family at her side - beloved wife of Don Cole (deceased) - loving and caring mother to Vicki (Waldie), Donna (Jandrisch), and Malcolm (Cole) - grandmother to Derek, Fraser and Dallas (Waldie) and Cole and Copeland (Jandrisch) - great-grandmother to Coen, London and Payton (Waldie). It gives us comfort to feel you have now found peace - may you rest knowing you will be greatly missed and will be in our thoughts and in our hearts forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019