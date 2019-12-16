Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "BETTY" (MALCOLM) COLE. View Sign Obituary

COLE, Elizabeth "BETTY" (MALCOLM) January 24, 1935 - December 14, 2019 Peacefully at Sunrise Lynn Valley Residence in N. Vancouver with family at her side - beloved wife of Don Cole (deceased) - loving and caring mother to Vicki (Waldie), Donna (Jandrisch), and Malcolm (Cole) - grandmother to Derek, Fraser and Dallas (Waldie) and Cole and Copeland (Jandrisch) - great-grandmother to Coen, London and Payton (Waldie). It gives us comfort to feel you have now found peace - may you rest knowing you will be greatly missed and will be in our thoughts and in our hearts forever.

