CULLENS, Elizabeth With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Elizabeth Cullens, our beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. Adored wife to Bill and mother to Kim (Bob Haynes), Gail (Paul Richey), Laura and Jane (Ian Watson). Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Kaitlin (David Black), Shelagh (Trevor Pilson) and Geoffrey Haynes; Heather (Max Giacomelli) and Scott Richey; Lisa, Alex and Sam Beasley; Sarah, Thomas (predeceased) and Kelly Watson; and great-grandchildren Benjamin Black and Zoë Pilson. Elizabeth leaves much-loved nieces and nephews in the UK and Australia. She left us Easter Sunday morning, at the age of 91. Elizabeth was born in Stirling, Scotland, to Elizabeth and Alexander Brewster, a devoted sister to older brothers Ian, Robin and Sandy, all predeceased. Elizabeth and Bill met in high school and enjoyed a romance that lasted 75 years, including 67 years of marriage. Soon after they married, they embarked on the biggest adventure of their lives and immigrated to Canada, landing in Montreal. While exploring downtown, they enquired at the Protestant School Board head office whether they were hiring teachers. After a very short interview with the head of the school board, Elizabeth was offered a job to start the next day. Dad was always proud to point out that his wife landed a job in Canada first. Always elegant, generous, full of life and on the dance floor at every opportunity, no doubt in a stunning pair of high-heeled shoes, Mum travelled extensively with Dad, as the ever-gracious executive wife and host. Mum gave up her career to raise her family, a gift for which we are truly grateful. They created wonderful family homes on two magical islands, in Muskoka and Treasure Cay, Bahamas, where four generations shared unforgettable times, forever embedded in our memories. We girls grew up in an atmosphere of our parents' love for one another and feel truly blessed. If we learn by example, we have learned from the best. We are forever grateful for the compassionate care Mum received at West Park LTC from staff, especially Jenny, Emily and Fatima and Home Instead caregivers Bernie and Nelyn. A private family service has taken place. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.