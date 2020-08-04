1/1
ELIZABETH D'SENA
D'SENA, ELIZABETH Elizabeth Ann D'Sena, age 72, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home, on July 31, 2020. Born in Madras, India, daughter of the late George and Olive (Fowler) D'Sena. Elizabeth worked in administration at The Peoples Church, Toronto, for over 20 years. She later moved to Stratford where she worked at Paris Jewellers. She is survived by her brother John D'Sena (Joan); nieces Lisa D'Sena (Jerry Klippenstein), Heather D'Sena (Paul Silva); great-nephews Johnathan and Jonah Klippenstein; Aunt Dorothy Fowler; and several cousins in England, New Zealand, Australia and India. Visitation at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Thursday, August 6th, from 7-8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Elgin Missionary Church, 4192 Line 36, Stratford, on Friday at 1 p.m., Pastor George Grierson officiating. Interment at Avondale Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Gideon Bibles or Elgin Missionary Church through the funeral home at 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
