DEL PIERO, ELIZABETH (nee BOWERS) 1926 - 2020 "Betty" brought the same grace and dignity to her final days that she demonstrated throughout her life. She was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, beloved grandmother, loyal friend and an inspiration to many. As beautiful as any movie star of Hollywood's golden years, with chestnut hair and bright blue eyes, she was the favorite dancing partner of "Al" for 65 years. She was creative and determined, always trying to improve her many talents that included dressmaking, millinery, knitting, calligraphy, oil painting, gardening and preserving. Her pursuits were part of her continuing education program, while maintaining the challenges of a 50's wife: crisp aprons, ironed sheets, international cooking, tea parties and of course perfect deviled eggs and butter tarts for weekend picnics. If earlier years had allowed, she might have pursued her wish to be a psychologist. To many, she was. Friends and strangers gravitated to her. Blessed with a strong intuition, she was non-judgemental and loyal. Her "desk", the kitchen table, was where she took on others' problems. Whether she was supporting a disabled friend or offering accommodation to an abandoned mother, she would find a solution. Betty will be remembered for her courage and inner strength in the face of many personal and health challenges. She loved simple pleasures and valued her many friendships. She was kind, curious and lived by strong values. By following her example, we will honour her. Thank you Mom.

