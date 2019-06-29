TURNER, Elizabeth Downie Peacefully, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her 90th year. She was the loving wife of the late Brian Turner and cherished mother of Jane (Michael) and the late Lesley Anne. Proud and loving Nana to Stephanie, Matthew and the late Brian. The family would like to thank the Beechwood Court Home for their care and compassion of Elizabeth. Cremation has taken place. As per Elizabeth's wishes, there will be no formal service. For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019