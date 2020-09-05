ALLINGHAM, ELIZABETH ELAINE It is with heavy hearts that the family of Elizabeth (Betty) Allingham announces her peaceful passing in her 94th year, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She was born in Montreal, P.Q., to Edgar and Edna Seale, on February 1, 1927. She graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1947. She was an avid curler, golfer and water aerobics instructor in her later years. She enjoyed travelling the world and winters in Florida. Beloved wife of John for 60 years (deceased, 2011). Dear mother of Barbara Smith (Ron), Linda Berti (the late Tony), Robert (Lori) and Carol Stefopulos (John Shipperley). She was a wonderful nana to 13 grandchildren - Lindsay, Matthew, Karen, Chris, Heather, Adam, Jason, Erica, Ryan, David, Marianne, Katie and Michael; and great-nana to 11. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A private family celebration of life will take place when we can all gather together again. If desired, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society in her memory.



