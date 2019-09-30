SNOW, ELIZABETH (BETTY) ELLEN PRISLEY (nee MOORE) Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Friday, September 27, 2019, in her 86th year. She was a very loving, thoughtful person with an amazing sense of humour. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Violet and Thomas Moore, as well as her husband Earl Snow. Betty was a Beloved Mother to Sue Gonsalves née Prisley (Alex), Cindy Hill née Prisley (Robert) and the late Tom Prisley; Cherished Sister to Cathy Dwyer née Moore (Wally) and the late Bill Moore; Treasured Nana to Jennifer (Nigel), Kevin (Jackie), Amanda, Laurie (Colin) and Chris; Proud Great-Nana to Owen, Emma, Logan, Lucas and Scarlett. Betty's memory will also be fondly reminisced by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1st from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service on October 2nd at 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Centre located at 50 Overlea Blvd. in Toronto. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019