SIMMS, ELIZABETH ELSIE ANNE (nee LEWORTHY) November 7, 1922 - April 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 following a stroke. Elsie was born on November 7, 1922 in Toronto. She grew up on Charles Street with her parents, three sisters and one brother. She often helped her father with his sod farm in the Don Valley. After graduating from Jarvis Collegiate, Elsie worked for many years at Toronto Hydro, where she met Bob, her husband of 56 years. After their children were born, she was a dedicated volunteer for UNICEF, the Canadian Cancer Society and Summit Heights Public School and worked at the North York Seniors Centre. She spent may years helping her sisters through their health challenges. Elsie is survived by her sons David (Marie) and George (Aggie), grandsons Alexander and Henry, numerous nieces and nephews and faithful cat, Ebony. Special thanks to Gemma and her other caregivers. A celebration of life will be arranged after the epidemic. If you wish to memorialize Elsie, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.