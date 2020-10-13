1/1
ELIZABETH ETHEL (BETTY) TROWELL
TROWELL, ELIZABETH (BETTY) ETHEL (nee SHIPTON) March 11, 1930 – East York, Ontario October 9, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Betty Trowell, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law, passed away peacefully, at the age of 90, surrounded by family in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born in East York, Ontario, she was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Elsie Shipton; her brother Ernie (Mary); and her sister Noreen (John). She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-eight years, William (Bill); her sons, Thomas (Judith) and Paul (Heather); beloved grandchildren Michael (Kristen), Lisa, Allison (Peter), and Eryn (Christian); her sister Shirley (Robert deceased); and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends meant everything to Betty. She was a humble, kind, gentle soul, morally grounded and showed tremendous courage in her final years. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Due to COVID, a Private Family Service will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Crowfoot), on Friday, October 16, 2020. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Elizabeth's obituary at McInnisandHolloway.com If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to Parkinson Canada, https://www.parkinson.ca/, the Salvation Army, 1731 29th St. SW, Calgary, AB T3C 1M6, www.salvationarmy.ca, Telephone: 403-410-1112, or Dulcina Hospice, 110 Evanspark Manor NW, Calgary, AB T3P 0N4, Telephone: 587-230-5500. The family would like to express thanks for the compassionate care provided by Foothills Medical Centre, Bayshore Health Care, and Dulcina Hospice. In living memory of Elizabeth Trowell, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 CROWFOOT CIR. NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
