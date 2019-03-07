Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Eveline (Betty) HAUGHTON. View Sign

HAUGHTON, Elizabeth Eveline (Betty) Peacefully in her sleep, Betty passed on surrounded by love and music in her 92nd year. She was the dearly loved daughter of the late Thomas Albert Haughton and the late Eveline May Bowers and sister to Edward (deceased). Betty will always be treasured by a large circle of family and friends that spans a remarkable three generations. Betty was a devoted follower of most things musical and was a regular at the Stratford and Shaw Festivals, as well as Roy Thomson Hall. She was active and curious, a great reader and always well-informed about current events and the arts in particular. A devoted Anglican, Betty found comfort and joy attending Grace Church on- the-Hill in her final years. She was a proud Associate of the Sisters of St. John the Divine where she was inspired by their weekend retreats. Armed with a rare-for-her-time Master's degree, she had a long and successful career including roles at the University of Toronto's Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, Reinhold Publishing, with Norman Jewison at the CBC and at the Royal Ontario Museum. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Forest Hill Retirement Residence. The family and her friends also wish to thank staff at St. John's Rehab Centre where Betty recuperated in recent months. Friends are invited to a celebration of Betty's life at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Grace Church on-the- Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund or St. Michael's Hospital would be appreciated.



