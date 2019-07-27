BELL, Elizabeth Frances (nee GUNNING) August 21, 1943 - July 20, 2019 Betty, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Donald Bell for 57 years. Forever cherished by her children Lisa (Larry), Rich (Heidi) and Mike (Leslie). Loving grandmother of Kristin, Megan, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Lucas, Zachary and Andrew. Dear sister to Donna (Jim). Betty will be dearly missed by many family and friends. As per her wishes, Betty will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019