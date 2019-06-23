TOKARSKY, Elizabeth Frances (nee NIHDA) Passed away at North York General Hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 80. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Thomas Tokarsky. Will be dearly missed by her children John (Christine), Robert (Eve) and James and granddaughter Victoria. Deeply loved sister of James Nihda and the late Frederick Nihda. Cherished aunt to Christopher and Richard Nihda and Christine Rappachietta and their families. A graduate of Central Commerce, Elizabeth was employed by Simpson's department store on Queen Street in Toronto and later volunteered tirelessly for minor hockey teams. After working for a time at the family business, she travelled extensively and made many friends all over the world. Friends may call on Monday, June 24th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Jerrett Funeral Home (6191 Yonge St., south of Steeles Ave.). Mass on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church (92 Steeles Ave. W. in Thornhill), followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019