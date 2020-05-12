RICHTER, ELIZABETH GALE September 24, 1944 - May 3, 2020 Elizabeth passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Kelowna, BC. Born September 24, 1944, in Toronto, she was the only child of the late Maxine and Allan Watson. She leaves, Gerd, her loving husband of 51 years; son Kevin (Megan O'Neill) and 2 grandchildren Sara and Tommy; and daughter Laura (Darren Buschel) and 2 grandchildren Nathaniel and Hannah. She also leaves many friends from her 23 happy years primarily as Props Coordinator in the community theatre circuit with Etobicoke Musical Productions in Toronto. Gale occasionally appeared on stage in musicals such as Grand Hotel (Elizaveta Grushinskaya), Me and My Girl (Duchess of Dene), Steel Magnolias and a scruffy prisoner in Don Quixote. As a child, her family spent summers on the Toronto islands, moving there while school was still in session. This taught her the value of being on time so she wouldn't miss the ferry in the morning. Gale worked at a law firm until she met her husband who took her away from all that only to be turned into a (fine) homemaker for her family. She later worked at the University of Toronto, Mississauga campus, for many years as Conference Manager, retiring in 2010. During the 80's, Gale was also a member of the National Ballet Volunteer Committee at one time serving as membership and projects chairman. She laughed a lot and made others laugh and welcomed anyone into her heart. She radiated love, light and laughter. She will miss the Spring, but more than anything, the colours of Fall in Ontario. Gale will be cremated at the Springfield Funeral Home in Kelowna, BC. Contributions in memory of Gale, may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfield funeralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.